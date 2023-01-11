It used to be Mansfield Road Fire Station in Birley, Sheffield. But now it is completely transformed into a state of the art gym.

These pictures show the building as it is now, after its new owners spent the last year carrying out major changes to the building – which still retains many of its original features.

It was originally due to open on Monday, January 9 – but that has been delayed slightly, with the plan now to get things up and running for the first time a week later, on Monday, January 16.

The photos show how the owners Phil Roberts and Tom Lee have retained the frontage, with the old doors where fire engines used to come in and out of the building still clearly visible. They also show how they have managed to keep the old firemen’s pole.

They have now installed the state of the art gym equipment and the building is also due to have a café, which the community will be able to use. The 34 seat café has pictures of the building when it was used as a fire station in the past. “We’re not forgetting about that – we’re celebrating that history,” said Phil.

Manager Rebecca Hanna said former firefighters from the fire station had been asking to come in and see their old offices when the venue opens.

The site opened its doors for an open day on Monday, to give the public a chance to have a look around the site.

1. Ready to go The Station Gym has re-opened inside the former Mansfield Road fire station. PIcture shows the staff Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Outside view The Station Gym has re-opened inside the former Mansfield Road fire station. This is the view outside Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Firemen's pole The Station Gym has re-opened inside the former Mansfield Road fire station. The firemen's pole has been kept. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Gym equipment The Station Gym has re-opened inside the former Mansfield Road fire station Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales