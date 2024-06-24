Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A walker required hospital treatment after collapsing at a popular hiking spot near Sheffield yesterday.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called on Sunday (June 23) at 3.40pm to reports of a collapsed walker near to the summit of Mam Tor, near Castleton in the Peak District.

The volunteers were quick to locate the walker on the main path to the summit and provided medical treatment with ambulance personnel. The hiker was then placed onto a stretcher, and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team is one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in the country, and is completely funded by the public. To find out more about the charity, or to donate to their work, please visit: https://edalemrt.co.uk/