Making a gift in your Will could secure the future for St Luke’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year, St Luke’s helped almost 1,800 patients, their families and carers - around 6,000 people in total.

And 85 per cent of the patients St Luke’s care for are supported by the charity’s Community Team in their own home or care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gifts left in Wills currently pay for the care of one in every six St Luke’s Hospice patients – and there is a greater need than ever before for supporters to think of the future and make provision for that support to continue for generations to come.

Vicki Hoyland of the St Luke's Community Team

“As an independent local charity we need to raise £9 million this year, just to continue providing the care needed to so many people in our community,” said Vicki Hoyland of the St Luke’s Community Team.

“The gifts we receive in Wills are a crucial part of our charitable funding and without them, we simply could not continue to exist as we do.

“We pride ourselves on making sure that the public’s generosity goes as far as possible and something we are extremely proud of is that 70p out of every £1 we spend, goes straight on direct care costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting us in this way is a powerful gesture that ensures our vital palliative care is there for those who need it, for many generations to come.

“It is a gift made now, which costs nothing in your lifetime, but can help your support to live on, not only for St Luke’s but for the people of our incredible city.”