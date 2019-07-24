Lucky Sheffield young fan meets Formula 1 ace thanks to charity
It was top gear when young Benjamin Robinson met his motor racing hero, Lewis Hamilton, thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.
The excited seven year-old from Sheffield, had his greatest wish granted as he spent the day with the Formula 1 star.
The 2019 Grand Prix winner took time out of his busy schedule in the week leading up to the event to meet a group of seriously ill children, including Benjamin, at a special event at the Mercedes Factory in Brackley.
Seven-year-old Benjamin is currently living in remission from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, after being diagnosed at just three years-old. Due to this, Benjamin received more than three years of chemotherapy to battle the disease, which meant spending a lot of time in hospital.
Benjamin is a big Formula 1 fan and especially likes the Mercedes team, including Lewis. His greatest wish was to meet the Mercedes team, including the star racing driver and watch the Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Following the wish event, Benjamin’s Mum, Louise, said, “Benjamin has had the most amazing time and feels incredibly lucky to have made the best memories! He still can’t believe he got to meet Lewis Hamilton. It was just so special. Benji was exhausted and overwhelmed by the end, but he had the best time and ran into school this morning telling his friends all about it. The day was humongous for him.”
At the exclusive wish event with Lewis Hamilton, Benjamin got the opportunity to go on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Mercedes Factory – a real money-can’t buy experience not available to the public. After this, Lewis spent time with Benjamin and his family chatting, signing merchandise and taking lots of photos. Benjamin was given a gift bag to take home, which included a book and a Mercedes cap, to remember his day. To make his wish even more spectacular, he also got to go to Silverstone to the 2019 Grand Prix and watch Lewis secure the win.