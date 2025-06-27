A Sheffield care home has been placed into special measures after receiving the lowest possible safety rating from the healthcare watchdog.

Lower Bowshaw View Nursing Home, in Lowedges, was rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection in April due to concerns received from the local authority about people’s safety.

The home – operated by Totalwest Ltd – provides accommodation and care to older people, some of whom are living with dementia

The care home will now undergo “close monitoring” by inspectors as it makes improvements within a structured time frame.

Ravivannan Premananthan, the home’s director, told The Star: “While the outcome is not what we would have hoped for, we accept the report’s findings and are acting decisively to make the necessary improvements.”

In the inspection the CQC assessed the home’s safety, leadership, care and responsiveness - all of which had their ratings downgraded.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said in a statement: “We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

The report notes frequent changes in leadership had negatively affected the quality of care, and that issues raised in previous inspections had not been addressed.

Mr Stephenson said: “While staff were kind, caring and wanted the best for people, they were let down by a lack of proper support due to regular management changes.”

The home also had a high number of safeguarding concerns under investigation by the local authority, including an increase in people having falls at the home and medication errors, he added.

The inspection report noted that residents' needs, views and wishes were not always listened to, and staff did not always act to minimise any discomfort, concern or distress.

For example, one person told inspectors: “I am incontinent as the staff don’t come when I need to go to the toilet.”

Mr Stephenson said the CQC expected to see “rapid improvements” at the home in the coming months.

He said: “Staff were positive about the new management team and were hopeful for the future, but it was obvious leaders were struggling to implement new systems in a timely way to make the necessary improvements.”

Mr Premananthan said the home had implemented a “comprehensive improvement programme” supported by external care specialists.

He said: “The safety, dignity, and well-being of our residents remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We are working with pace and determination to restore confidence and ensure that the high standards of care our residents deserve are consistently met.

“We value the continued support and scrutiny of the CQC and our local partners as we embed these changes.

“We are fully committed to transparency and welcome any enquiries from the media, families, or members of the public.”