London Marathon 2021: Father hoping to run race while carrying huge cuddly bear for Sheffield charity

James Holmes is aiming to complete the 26.2 mile course on Sunday, October 3, while carrying Theo the Bear – the official mascot of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

He is aiming to complete the race in aid of the hospital as medical staff have provided treatment to both of his children.

And he has already had practice carrying the bear having done so during the recent Sheffield Half Marathon.

James approaching the finish line during the Sheffield Half Marathon.

On his Just Giving page, James said: “Both of my children have needed the care of Sheffield Children's Hospital, like I sure many other people’s have, but especially my son James William.

"He spend the first six months of his life in various hospitals, but 122 of those nights in this hospital, and a further 31 in his second six months of life.

“James William was born without his throat connected to his stomach and heart defects, and he has under gone and will still under go a number of surgeries to support him to swallow normally.

"We are so lucky to have one of the few dedicated children's hospitals nationally right on our door step.”

He has already smashed his target of raising £5000 with the total currently standing at more than £10, 000.