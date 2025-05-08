Local project boosts diabetic eye screening and tackles health inequalities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A targeted project at the Flying Scotsman GP Practice in Doncaster has helped improve access to diabetic eye screening for patients who are most at risk of avoidable sight loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Diabetic Eye Screening Programme, the initiative focused on a group of patients who had not attended screening for three years or more. The practice serves a predominantly non-English speaking population and is based in one of the most economically disadvantaged areas in the country - where people are more likely to experience barriers such as lower income, language difficulties, and limited access to healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working closely with practice colleagues, Jemima Beaumont, Failsafe and Engagement Lead, led efforts to increase awareness of diabetic eye disease and help patients access screening appointments.

As a result, 40 patients who had previously missed multiple appointments were successfully screened. Of those, 42 per cent were diagnosed with background diabetic retinopathy, five per cent showed signs requiring closer monitoring, and a further two per cent were referred to the hospital’s Ophthalmology Department for urgent review.

DBTH Diabetic Eye Screening Team

Jemima said: "We know that deprivation, language barriers and other social factors can significantly impact a patient’s ability to access screening services. This work is about breaking down those barriers – making sure we reach the people who need us most, and doing so in a way that supports them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Addressing health inequalities isn’t just a priority – it’s a responsibility."

The programme forms part of a wider commitment by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to reduce health inequalities and ensure fair access to high-quality care for all. The Trust’s soon-to-be-launched strategy, Healthier Together: Delivering Exceptional Care for All, places health equity at the heart of every decision – focusing on prevention, partnership, and support for underserved communities.

Dr Kelly MacKenzie, Consultant in Public Health at DBTH, said: "This project is a clear example of the kind of targeted, community-focused work we want to see more of. It shows how data and relationships can drive real change – helping us deliver on our ambition to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on this success, the team plans to expand their approach across other areas of Doncaster and Bassetlaw, helping even more people living with diabetes to access potentially sight-saving services – and delivering on the Trust’s vision to be Healthier Together.