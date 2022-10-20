Lingerie brand Lounge to hand out free underwear as it brings ‘Boob Box’ to Sheffield

Lounge Underwear is officially on the road, getting women up to speed on boob-checking and raising awareness of its #FeelYourBreast campaign and the lingerie brand will be bringing ‘The Boob Box’ stall to Sheffield between October 24 -28.

The lingerie brand has warned of a chilling statistic that around one in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime but early detection can lead to a good chance of recovery and that is why breast cancer awareness is so important.

Throughout October, in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lounge Underwear will be touring UK universities in their custom-made ‘Boob Box’. A Lounge spokesman said: “This year they are going bigger and better and giving away 35,000 sets to university students.”

Staff will be giving out free sets of underwear and information to help raise awareness and donations in the fight against breast cancer.

The Boob Box will be at the University of Sheffield on Western Bank on October 24 and 25, and at Sheffield Hallam University, at Hallam Square, on Howard Street, on October 27 and 28,

Lounge will be handing out two of their non-wired best-selling Pink sets to university students. For a code to collect a free set of underwear with breast cancer awareness checking essentials visit Lounge’s website at https://loungeunderwear.com/pages/fyb-uni-sign-up for details and a code be emailed to all interested students.

Students with a code can bring it with them to The Boob Box and they will be able to collect a free set of underwear alongside a bag filled with extra boob-checking essentials.

Pictured is Lounge's Boob Box which aims to help promote breast cancer awareness in Sheffield.