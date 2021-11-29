Figures reveal the areas of Sheffield where men die the youngest.

Life expectancy: Sheffield areas where men are expected to die youngest - is your neighbourhood listed?

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By David Kessen
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:22 am

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Sheffield.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Sheffield where men have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Crabtree & Fir Vale

Men in Crabtree & Fir Vale have a life expectancy of 73.97 years.

2. Sharrow

Men in Sharrow have a life expectancy of 74.13 years.

3. Firth Park

Men in Firth Park have a life expectancy of 74.47 years.

4. Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor

Men in Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor have a life expectancy of 74.66 years.

