Life expectancy in Barnsley falls

Data for the two year period between 2018 and 2020 from Public Health England shows that life expectancy in Barnsley is 77 years for males, and 81 years for females.

Male life expectancy in Barnsley is 2.3 years lower than the England average, and two years for females.

This has decreased since 2015-2019, which found that life expectancy for females in Barnsley was 1.4 years lower than the England average for females, and 1.8 years lower for males.

The health inequalities report, which is set to be presented to Barnsley Council’s health and wellbeing board tomorrow (June 8), also states that the life expectancy gap for men and women between the most and least deprived Barnsley communities is improving.

In Penistone East male life expectancy is 82 for males and 86 for females, in comparison to Kingstone, where male life expectancy is 75, and Stairfoot, where female life expectancy is 78.

The report also states that Barnsley has one of the highest percentages nationally of excess deaths, with only nine London boroughs scoring higher.

“A recent publication from ONS [office for national statistics] on excess mortality during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic...shows that Barnsley has the highest percentage of excess deaths from all causes in Yorkshire and Humber