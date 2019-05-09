Leukaemia-survivor Benji is backing Sheffield cancer ward 

A schoolboy who inspired supporters to raise over £10m for Sheffield Children’s Hospital has backed a new appeal to transform the ward which saved his life.

Benji Robinson was diagnosed with leukaemia just weeks before his third birthday in September 2014. Thanks to the care he received at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, he subsequently entered remission and then helped to launch The Children’s Hospital Charity’s ‘Make it Better’ appeal.

The appeal inspired generous supporters across the region to raise over £10m for three world-class new wards. It created 72 new bed spaces, each including a bed for a parent to stay comfortably alongside their child. Over half of the patients in the new wing also now stay in private rooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Benji recently completed a four-year-treatment plan at Sheffield Children’s Hospital to keep the cancer from returning and his family have now backed a new appeal to secure a similar transformation of the ward which cared for him.

Benji’s mum, Louise, said: “Benji was so well looked after on the cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. We can’t thank the staff enough for everything they did for us and they deserve nothing more than to have this much-needed renovation.”

“We are so lucky that this hospital is right on our doorstep. Please help if you can to make it even better.”

Last weekend, family friend Russ Parramore, aged 57, took up the call, running the London Marathon in honour of Benji.

Russ, an emergency planning officer at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It seemed fitting, now that Benji has completed his treatment, that I give back to the hospital and help make the cancer ward the best it possibly can be.