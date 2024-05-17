Let’s Stop People Hearing the Words ‘You Have Breast Cancer’ this Breast Cancer Prevention Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National charity, Breast Cancer UK, is preparing to launch Breast Cancer Prevention Week 2024. Taking place 20-26 May, this year’s campaign is supported by the charity’s ambassador – and TV interior designer – Michelle Ogundehin.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. Every year, 56,000 women and around 400 men hear the words ‘you have breast cancer’. Yet at least 30% of breast cancer cases (at least 16,800 cases) could be prevented, avoiding the devastating impacts of a diagnosis.

Michelle, who’s own mission is to empower people to create environments in which to thrive, said: “I’m continually impressed with the level of information and help Breast Cancer UK provide to people about breast cancer prevention. I’m proud to be leading this year’s Prevention Week campaign. I want to encourage more people to have these conversations, learn how they can protect themselves and live healthier lives.

“Harnessing the power of home for health, where what surrounds you supports improved wellbeing, and making small changes in your everyday life, whether that’s through improving your diet, becoming more active, reducing your exposure to chemicals and much more can go a long way to significantly reducing your risk of breast cancer. The science says so, and that’s what I’m passionate about.”

Michelle Ogundehin

Breast Cancer UK believes that all risk factors are important. This includes raising awareness of those risk factors that are less well established, provided there is scientific evidence to support them.

The charity’s approach has three areas: it provides practical information and advice to help people reduce their risk of breast cancer, it funds animal-free research to understand the environmental and chemical causes of breast cancer, and it campaigns to strengthen public health and environmental protections to prevent breast cancer.

Thalie Martini, CEO of Breast Cancer UK, said: “This year's prevention week is our most important yet. We are calling on people to join us and help our growing breast cancer prevention movement to change lives positively.

“Big things always start small. To reduce our risk of breast cancer, it's the small changes that count, and it's the conversations with our friends and family that have the most powerful impact.”

In the run up to Prevention Week, Breast Cancer UK launched limited edition #BirdsAndBoobs t-shirts with a meaningful message to help start these conversations.

Working in collaboration with Rhona Breeze-Lawlor, a designer that primarily partners with charities and NGOs, Breast Cancer UK has developed a range of four designs, available to buy now.

These designs feature two birds — the Great Tit and the Great Horned Owl.

Rhona said: “These have been chosen for their playful nicknames (Tits and Hooters), the positivity of their common adjective (Great), and their symbolic meanings.”

It is said that Great Tits are known for their unique personalities, their strength and boldness, and for being sociable. They are also thought of as healing according to Welsh mythology and are believed to bring good luck and happiness in Estonian folklore.

Great Horned Owls are also known for their strength, ferocity, courage, and beauty, and according to Indian mythology, they symbolise good luck and love.

“These attributes fit with our target audience of strong, fierce, brave, beautiful, empowered individuals, who together could join the Birds and Boobs flock and help raise awareness around Breast Cancer Prevention,” Rhona added.

Nazia Tingay, Trustee of Breast Cancer UK, said: “As someone who has undergone cancer treatment for triple-positive breast cancer, and as a trustee of Breast Cancer UK, I am thrilled by our brand-new Birds and Boobs t-shirts for Prevention Week.

“It’s important that we have the conversation about prevention now. Not only to ensure we reduce the incidence of breast cancer but to prevent as many people as possible going through diagnosis and its impacts.”

All proceeds from the t-shirts, which are on sale now, will go towards the work Breast Cancer UK does. The charity is dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer by tackling the environmental and lifestyle causes of the disease.