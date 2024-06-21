Just over half of women in most deprived areas of Rotherham attend cervical screening appointment
Only 58 per cent of women aged 25-49 had their cervical screening appointment, also known as the smear test, in one Eastwood surgery – which is in Rotherham East, one of the most deprived areas of the borough.
In Wickersley, one of the less deprived areas of the borough, almost 84 per cent of women had the smear test in October, November, and December last year.
Across the borough, just 73 per cent of women aged 25-49 attended a screening appointment in 2022/23, below the national target of 80 per cent.
Cervical screening helps find any abnormal changes before they can turn into cancer, by checking a sample of cells from the cervix for certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV).
RMBC health bosses say work is ongoing to understand the barriers facing women when attending their appointment, such as long wait times on the phone to GP surgeries and timings of available appointments.
Initiatives to increase the uptake of cervical screening in Rotherham will look into the viability of introducing direct booking links for appointments and review the offer of extended access/hours to ensure that patients have the option to attend appointments that include evenings and weekends.
Work to increase cervical screening uptake amongst people with a learning disability is also ongoing, with patients being contacted ahead of their screening to make reasonable adjustments.