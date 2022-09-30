The annual event, which sees organisations and individuals across the country hosting coffee mornings to raise money for the cancer charity, is taking place today.

To mark the occasion John helped to launch the event by attending Next Level Hair Salon in Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, where staff and customers enjoyed tea, coffee and cakes along with a raffle all in aid of Macmillan.

L-R John Burkhill, Robyn Allen and councillor Denise Fox.

And there was no better person to take part than John as the 83-year-old has become a local legend with his iconic green wig, giant foam hand, and pram which earned him his nickname.

Through completing over 1,000 races and pushing his daughter’s pram along everywhere he goes, John has raised nearly £850,000 for the charity which helps people suffering with cancer – and he is not done yet as he is attempting to raise £1m.

He made it his mission to raise money for charity after losing his wife, June, to cancer and his daughter, Karen, due to complications in an operation a year later.

The event at Next Level Hair Salon was organised by Robyn Allen, aged 28, who also works at the salon.

John Burkhill receiving a quick trim from Salon owner Heather Dixon

Robyn, who has been touched by family tragedy as a result of cancer, said: “I saw an advert for Macmillan on TV, and thought why not?

“Macmillan says ‘Macmillan coffee morning is our biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer.’

“However you choose to host your coffee morning, will help us do whatever it takes for people with cancer.”

Councillor Denise Fox said: “It would be great if we could get a million for John, we’re trying our best.”

Robyn Allen 28 Macmillan Coffee morning organiser.

To find out more about Macmillan coffee mornings visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/what/