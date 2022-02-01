Katie Dolan’s daughter Niamh was born at home on November 24, 2021, at just 24 weeks and five days, and needed specialist care at the Jessop Wing’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Katie, who lives in Heckmondwike near Leeds, told how she woke up to go to the toilet that day and started having really strong contractions, so her mum – who she had been staying with as she was unwell – rang for an ambulance.

Just 15 minutes after her contractions started, the 24-year-old gave birth to Niamh at home.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Niamh was born at just 24 weeks and spent five weeks at the Jessop Wing’s neonatal intensive care unit, where her mum Katie Dolan said staff were 'amazing'

Katie’s mother, Joanne Dolan, delivered Niamh and had to resuscitate her twice, due to problems with her lungs, before mother and baby were taken by paramedics to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Due to needing specialist medical care, Niamh was transferred to the Jessop Wing maternity unit, which is home to the specialist neonatal intensive care unit.

“The care I received at the Jessop Wing was amazing,” she said.

Baby Niamh is now closer to home and doing well after spending five weeks at the Jessop Wing’s neonatal intensive care unit

Now separated and with two other children at home, Katie was only able to visit Niamh for a few hours each day and despite being worried at first, said staff had quickly put her mind at rest.

“The nurses took time to get to know Niamh and find out what comforts her best, as well as taking time to find out my preferences in how she was cared for, which made it a lot easier

for me to feel she would be settled there,” she said.

Niamh spent five weeks at the Jessop Wing, where Katie said: “The doctors made sure I understood everything about Niamh’s health and took time to speak to me, which was really reassuring. There was also one nurse called Ann who was extremely special to Niamh and my family.

“She really took her time to help me feel confident in caring for her and helped me get past my fears and emotions that were making me feel like I couldn’t do it.”