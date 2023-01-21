A mum who lost one of her newborn twins just hours after his birth at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing hospital has praised staff for how they helped her deal with the tragedy.

Amanda Glastonbury, aged 31, and partner Andrew Unwin, were sent to the maternity hospital after a scan caused concerns one of the twins could have a rare genetic disorder – then she went into labour early.

Despite the efforts of health staff, baby Leo could not be saved. But Amanda, whose other twin Jaxson survived and is ‘flourishing’, has praised the Sheffield hospital staff for how they dealt with a ‘horrible situation’.

Amanda, from Doncaster, was referred to Jessop’s Feto Maternal Unit, a specialist regional centre that cares for high-risk pregnancies, in January 2022 after her anomaly scan.

Surviving twin Jaxson at the Jessop Wing, and Jaxson recently at home. His brother Leo tragically passed away shortly after birth

It was confirmed one of the twins had Bilateral Renal Agenesis, meaning the baby would usually only live for a few hours after birth.

Amanda said: “You can never be prepared for news like that, but I knew what was coming at least and the doctors, midwives and reception staff were all amazing. From the very first scan I had, the team were absolutely fantastic and really are a credit to the Trust.”

Amanda had scans at the Jessop Wing every three weeks to closely monitor her pregnancy and the twins’ development and was scheduled for a planned caesarean. But Amanda went into early labour at only 33 weeks.

She arrived at the Jessop Wing and was given steroid injections to help Jaxson’s lungs develop faster.

A new mum lost one of her new twins just hours after his birth at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing, pictured.

“Everyone on the labour ward was brilliant. They kept an eye on me whilst the steroids had chance to work and give Jaxson the best possible chance of survival. On Monday I requested if one of the consultants from Feto Maternal, Dr Emma Ferriman, could come up to do the caesarean, as I had seen her for a couple of scans previously and there was something about the way that she cared that made me feel so at ease.

“Emma was apparently meant to be in a meeting elsewhere but within 10 minutes she was in my room and was already helping to calm me down. As soon as I saw her, I burst out crying.”

Dr Ferriman examined Amanda, deciding she needed a caesarean.

“My partner Andrew had just gone back to Doncaster to get supplies as we thought we might be in the hospital for a while longer. I knew that I couldn’t do it without him but was worried that he wouldn’t make it back in time. The team were so patient while he rushed back and really made what could have been a stressful time, so calm,” she added.

“The neonatal team were also incredible, especially Tamana Williams who went above and beyond and came to see me several times to help explain what might happen. Although they couldn’t guarantee what would happen with Jaxson, they knew what would happen with Leo and helped prepare me for that,” said Emma.

Following the caesarean, Amanda and Andrew were given time with Jaxson before he was taken to the Neonatal Unit for intensive care. Sadly Leo died shortly after birth.

Amanda said: “The team took us back to our room on the labour ward and gave us two beautiful hours with Leo before he passed. They didn’t rush us at all and let us take our time with him. Sarah and Kerry from the bereavement team were absolutely brilliant and really did make all the difference with regards to what happened with our little Leo. As difficult as that was, it was a massive help and relief that the team were so accommodating. They really took the stress out of what was a horrible situation.”

Jaxson remained in special care until he was strong enough to be transferred back to Doncaster with Amanda.