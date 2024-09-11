A museum in Sheffield has launched a new online exhibition to showcase the inspiring stories of emergency services workers from across the UK.

The National Emergency Services Museum has long celebrated the work of those on the front line, but it is now expanding on this mission even further with a collection of historical stories and personal accounts in their new digital project, Inspire 999.

Matt Wakefield, the museum’s CEO, said: “Since the pandemic we've changed how we do absolutely everything here at the museum. We’ve got the really cool big red trucks and things, but it's the person’s story that stitches it all together.

“So the Inspire project is about telling a person’s story - rather than the vehicles and the equipment that were used and how they used them - and how they're inspiring to either the next generation of our emergency services or anyone that's already in the service.”

CEO of the National Emergency Services Museum Matt Wakefield is asking for one-of-a-kind stories for the Inspire 999 project.

As the name suggests, inspiring others is at the heart of the concept, with Mr Wakefield adding: “Everyone's looking for the next generation of emergency workers, and everything always inspires something.

“Alex Johnson, who was South Yorkshire’s first female chief, she was inspired by her granddad who was a firefighter during the war. So it’s about remembering and telling those stories. And again, the stories of loved ones as well.”

The initiative’s long-term aim is to create a comprehensive archive, telling a “wide range” of stories from across all police, fire, ambulance, coastguard, and RNLI branches of the emergency services.

More than 50 stories are currently explored on the website, with featured individuals so far including Elsie Inglis – a pioneering doctor, suffragist, and founder of Scottish Women’s Hospitals - and air ambulance paramedic Lee Parker, who was one of the first responders on the scene on the day of the London 7/7 bombings.

The National Emergency Services Museum celebrates the history and work of the nation's lifesavers on the other end of 999 calls.

There are also audio clips giving a first-person account from the last surviving Sheffield Blitz firefighter Doug Lightning, who was hailed as a hero for putting out a fire on the roof of the Town Hall.

These clips were recorded by the museum shortly before he passed away aged 99 in 2017, making sure that his involvement in one of Sheffield’s darkest nights can be remembered in detail.

In addition to these already featured stories, the project is also inviting members of the public to submit their own emergency service stories, or those of a family member, in an effort to expand the growing archive and ensure these records are part of history.

“If there’s cool stories that we might not want to tell now, but we'll tell in another 10 years’ time and we need those stories now to preserve ready for that,” Mr Wakefield explained.

Anyone who wishes to share a story can do so via their website by filling in a form or inputting details to request a call from their team.

“Whether it be a story that your granddad or grandma used to tell you about their time, or whether it's your story now - type it in, send it in. It becomes part of the national archive.”

To find out more about the inspiring stories of other emergency service personnel who are currently featured on the site, or to submit your own story, visit inspire999.co.uk.