Inspirational Sheffield student who died of cancer remembered with cup competition in his name

Sheffield College foundation degree alumnus Hegel Noubissie will be remembered at a memorial cup match on July 5

Former student Hegel Noubissie will be remembered with the The Hegel Noubissie Memorial Cup 2019, which will take place for the third year at the College’s Hillsborough campus football pitch on Friday, July 5. College sports staff and students will play against Hegel’s former team Redmires FC.

The cup will be presented to the winner by Hegel's six-year-old son Hegel Junior.

Hegel Noubissie completed a Foundation Degree in Sport and Exercise Coaching at Hillsborough campus in 2015 as part of his future career plans to turn his passion for football into a coaching career. Hegel also qualified as a Personal Trainer and Football Association Level 2 Football Coach.

Prior to his studies, the 36-year-old had a professional footballing career across Europe and Africa. This included being selected for the Cameroon Under 21 National Team and the Cameroon Olympic National Team and playing for professional teams in Egypt, Italy, Morocco and Switzerland as well as in Cameroon, his country of birth.

Hegel was also awarded the title of best player in the New York Soccer League.

His distinguished career included winning the Cameroon League Title Championship, League Cup and achieving the Quarterfinalists of the African League Championship.

After moving to the UK, Hegel played for Evesham United, Woodford United and Southport FC. He also played for Stocksbridge Park Steels and Redmires FC after moving to Sheffield.

Once Hegel finished his foundation degree at the College, he progressed to a BSc Honours Degree in Sports Coaching, which he completed at Sheffield Hallam University.

Hegel, sadly, died in 2017 after a short battle with cancer before he could follow his plans to become a professional football coach aspiring to be a role model for other black and minority footballers wanting to move into coaching.Sports lecturer, The Sheffield College, Leanne Whittam, said: “Hegel was a very accomplished and inspirational person – a talented footballer who became a very committed student. Hegel was a real credit to the College and we are very proud to honour his memory with his family in this way.”

Head of Student Experience, The Sheffield College, Phil Wymer, added: “Hegel was the best coach I have ever worked with because he understood that sport is for all. Sport builds skills, communities and is, at its best, inclusive. He worked passionately with English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students who did not have the contacts, support or opportunities of others.”