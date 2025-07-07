Innovative nursing programmes helping to build the next generation of healthcare professionals in South Yorkshire

Sheffield Hallam University is leading new initiatives to tackle workforce shortages in the NHS through strategic partnerships that are opening new pathways into nursing careers and addressing critical gaps in primary care.

Working in collaboration with University Campus Doncaster, Sheffield Hallam has developed a pioneering four-year part-time adult nursing degree programme that is breaking down traditional barriers to nursing education. The programme has been specifically designed for students who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to train as nurses due to work, family or other commitments.

The partnership programme has been developed in close consultation with regional healthcare partners ensuring graduates are equipped with skills that directly meet local healthcare needs.

Inspiring the next generation of general practice nurses

Complementing this partnership, Sheffield Hallam is also addressing the critical shortage of general practice nurses through its innovative "Discovering a nursing career in General Practice" module. Led by Dr Robin Lewis, this NHS England-funded initiative is delivered in partnership with the South Yorkshire Primary Care Workforce Training Hub and has already inspired over 200 students to consider primary care careers.

Dr Robin Lewis, Senior Lecturer in the College of Health, Wellbeing and Life Sciences at Sheffield Hallam University, said: "We want to encourage newly qualified students to consider a career in general practice from the start, and this module enables us to provide them with an insight into the world of general practice. We are proud to work with the South Yorkshire Primary Care Hub team on this module – it clearly demonstrates our commitment to collaborative working through supporting and developing regional partnerships.

“Our aspiration is to develop a comprehensive portfolio of educational programmes that support primary care career pathways, helping to address the ongoing workforce crisis in general practice nursing whilst ensuring the NHS has the skilled health professionals it needs for the future.”

The partnership between the two organisations provides several benefits for the students including helping students to find jobs in general practice.

South Yorkshire Primary Care Workforce Training Hub Director of Nursing, Emma Thompson said: “The Hub has a positive, productive, and longstanding relationship with Sheffield Hallam University. From our perspective, the collaboration with Robin and his team to develop and deliver the Discovering a Nursing Career in General Practice has been a great success.

“The student nurses have consistently found the teaching delivered by the training hub nurse educators to be relevant and interesting. They have also had time to discuss how to access general practice as a first destination career.”

The module was recently extended to part-time nursing students at University Campus Doncaster after a significant proportion expressed an interest in general practice nursing. The part-time nursing programme represents Sheffield Hallam’s civic commitments, creating educational opportunities that serve local communities. The programme's flexible structure has enabled the university to welcome a diverse group of students, each bringing valuable life experience to their studies.

Kirsty Darbyshire, Curriculum Leader Health and Sport at University Campus Doncaster, said: “The collaboration has created supportive learning communities where students develop both personally and professionally. The curriculum reflects the evolving landscape of health and social care, focusing not only on clinical skills but also on building compassionate, confident practitioners who understand the complexity of modern healthcare delivery.

“As the first cohort approaches graduation, many students have already secured roles in the local healthcare system, with others planning further specialisation or leadership development. The programme has opened doors, built confidence, and created pathways to meaningful nursing careers.”