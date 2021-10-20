Bob Reville, from Sheffield, wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the help of a defibrillator. He was in the food court of Meadowhall Shopping Centre when he had a sudden cardiac arrest, aged 44.

Security guards from the shopping centre and an off-duty nurse nearby helped to save his life by performing CPR and fetching a defibrillator that administered a shock to his heart.

Bob was taken to hospital, where he was fitted with a subcutaneous internal cardioverter defibrillator. The device sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms, especially those that could be dangerous and cause another cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest survivor Bob Reville

He joined leading charities and health organisations to urge Yorkshire defibrillator owners to register devices on a new database called the Circuit to help save lives.

Bob, now aged 52, said: “At no point do I remember feeling unwell at all. I was sat on a high stool and I just dropped to the floor.

“I banged my head quite badly and someone near me thought I had been knocked unconscious by the bang to the head. Luckily for me there was a nurse sat nearby who realised that I was unconscious before the fall.

“There are no words I can use to thank those who came to my aid. Without their help, and the quick access and use of the defibrillator, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I’m so pleased to hear that The Circuit has been launched. I’d urge every defibrillator guardian in Yorkshire to register their devices now, as this could help save the lives of others who experience a cardiac arrest.”

The British Heart Foundation, Resuscitation Council UK, St John Ambulance and Association of Ambulance Chief Executives warn that public access defibrillators are used in less than one in 10 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

The rapid use of CPR and a defibrillator last weekend following the collapse of a spectator at a Premier League match, as well the prompt treatment for Danish footballer Christian Ericksen, have both underlined the vital importance of knowing where the nearest defibrillator is.

Visit TheCircuit.UK for more information or to register your defibrillator.