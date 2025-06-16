A Sheffield man says a ground-breaking cancer treatment offered through the NHS has dramatically improved his quality of life and restored hope for the future, after initial treatments for his myeloma failed.

Paul Silvester, 60, from Walkley, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July 2023 after cancer caused several broken bones in his back and a tumour on his spine.

When his first round of treatment didn’t stop the disease’s progression, Paul was offered a place on an early access programme for a new drug called belantamab mafodotin – now being hailed as one of the most promising new therapies for blood cancer.

The treatment, now approved by NICE and available on the NHS in England, is being described as a world-first rollout of a "Trojan horse" therapy – a drug that targets cancer cells and delivers a potent blow from the inside.

Paul Silvester is one of the first to receive ground-breaking trojan horse caner treatment. | Contributed

But for Paul, it felt more like a “Pac-Man drug,” he said with a smile: “It goes in and crunches up the cancer cell.”

Within two to three weeks of receiving the first dose, Paul was in remission.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have had access to this treatment,” he said.

For Paul, the simple act of renewing his Aston Villa season ticket felt monumental.

“A few months ago, I wouldn’t have even imagined it,” he said.

“It wasn’t just about going to matches, it was about hope, and being able to make plans.”

Among these plans, is attending his daughter’s master’s graduation at Imperial College London later this year.

“She’s finishing her MA in biomedical science, and we’ve already booked a table at a busy London restaurant to celebrate,” he said proudly.

“A few months ago, the thought of even going to something like that, let alone enjoying a meal in a busy restaurant, felt out of reach.”

Previously a history teacher, Paul is also especially grateful that the treatment has allowed him to continue visiting historic landmarks - with Hadrian’s Wall next on the agenda.

Paul emphasised the quality of care he received in the Hallamshire Hospital.

“Sometimes, when you’re from Sheffield, you forget how lucky you are.

“Two-thirds of the people on my ward had travelled in from other areas just to access this service - that really tells you how good it is.”

The therapy, delivered via 30-minute infusions every three weeks, is less gruelling than many traditional treatments, such as stem cell transplants, which can involve heavy chemotherapy, long isolation periods and a high risk of rejection.

Paul was initially presented with a range of options, including some that required isolation for up to 100 days. By contrast, belantamab mafodotin allowed him to continue living his life.

“I’m not trying to sell a fantasy - I still get tired, and recovery takes time,” he said.

“But compared to the alternatives, this has allowed me to live properly, to stay part of my family and community, and to keep doing the things I love.”

Paul is now able to enjoy doing his favourite things again, including walking. | Contributed

When asked about whether the decision to try a brand new drug was a difficult one, Paul admitted: “I’m not someone who jumps at new things, but this felt like the logical choice.

“My daughter had done her research, and with her biomedical background, she told me: ‘You should do it, Dad’ - that gave me real confidence.”

One potential side effect of the drug - eye complications - had initially given him pause. However, Paul has experienced no problems with his vision, thanks in part to regular checks with an eye specialist before each infusion.

Paul also recalled the emotional rollercoaster of the early days post-treatment.

“I caught the flu a few weeks in and was convinced the treatment had failed,” he said.

“But then, while out walking in Bole Hill, I got the call from my doctor saying it was working.

“She’d just finished her shift and chose to ring me, even though she could’ve waited for my next appointment.”

This personal care that Paul received at Royal Hallamshire Hospital left a lasting impression.

“Even little things like Yorkshire Tea and biscuits in the waiting area make a difference. You get to know everyone, they’re some of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” he said.

“The only thing I’d improve is maybe the long wait for the lifts,” he joked.

For Paul, who relapsed around Christmas after a previous bone marrow transplant, the introduction of belantamab mafodotin has been life-changing.

“This treatment has drastically improved my life,” he said.

“It’s allowed me to have hope and to plan for the future again.”

When asked what he would say to others considering the treatment, he said plainly: “Just go for it.”