“I always felt lucky, and this is my way of showing my appreciation” – says Sheffield teen ahead of charity 10k
Joshua Dunford, aged 18, will take part in this year’s Race for Life, raising money for the Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital as his way of showing his appreciation for all they did during a very difficult time in his life.
This year’s Race for Life takes place in Graves Park and is a 10k run around the park.
Joshua will be there wearing his T-shirt with his nan’s name brandished on the back in memory of her passing.
He explained he has always been passionate about sport and had always thought about raising money for charity.
“This just felt like the right time to do it. When I was in hospital, I always felt like that I was a lucky one and this is my way of giving back,” he said.
Joshua was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 12 and was in out of hospital during his three years of treatment.
He now wants to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff for making something that was unbearable, bearable.
“I wanted to do this race as my way of giving something back to them. I remember having to be in hospital in my first year of treatment. I was bed bound, in a room with kids even younger than me writhing in agony, wishing for the pain to stop. The nurses were always making us smile and laugh and I’ll never forget that,” Joshua explained.
So far Joshua has raised £235.00 in the last month for Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital and has been training for this Sunday’s race by running 10k around the area where he lives at least twice a week.
“I just want to say to any child in hospital right now, it might be hard at the start, but it will get better, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
