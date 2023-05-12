A major national wellbeing charity has been commissioned by Sheffield City Council to provide a drug and alcohol treatment service in the city.

Humankind will deliver the service in partnership with Project 6 – an award-winning local drug and alcohol charity working in Sheffield and Doncaster since 1978.

Sheffield’s Director of Public Health, Greg Fell, said: “Humankind’s services will prove invaluable to individuals and communities in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield City Council welcomes Humankind as our new provider of substance use support services in the city. It is important people in Sheffield can access the support they need to live happy and healthy lives.”

Humankind will be providing 'invaluable' drug and alcohol treatment in Sheffield from August 1.

The contract for the service starts on August 1, 2023 and will include a range of support, including harm reduction, care coodination, and clinical and therapeutic interventions. It will also continue to work with people who become abstinent to help them create happy and meaningful life.

The service will also provide support for family members.

Ted Haughey, Executive Director of Operations at Humankind, said: “We are delighted to expand our services in South Yorkshire and partner with Project 6.

“We’ll be working closely with commissioners and other partners across the city as well as listening to the people we will be supporting to continually develop and improve the service for the communities across Sheffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad