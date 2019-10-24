How Meadowhall police officers saved suicidal person in ‘darkest moment’ of their life

The two police officers were on duty at Meadowhall when they were approached by the individual, showing them a text from South Yorkshire Police.

The text asked them to contact 999 after their family had reported them to police for fear of their safety.

Seeing the person was in distress, the two police officers took them into a private office.

Whilst in there, they listened to how the person was feeling, making them a cup of tea and then taking them to Barnsley hospital.

The two officers have been praised for their ‘outstanding’ behaviour that day; making sure the individual was safe and ‘in good hands’.

Posting online, they wrote: “Thank you to the two police officers on duty at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, sadly I didn’t get their names as I wasn’t in a good place mentally at the time.

“I had been reported by my family for fear of my safety. I was feeling suicidal and in a very dark place. I got a text from SYP asking me to contact 999.

“As it happened there were two officers but 20 feet away from me at the time, so I approached them and showed them the text.

“Seeing I was in some distress, they showed both compassion and empathy as they took me to a private office, gave me a cup of tea, whilst allowing me to explain how I was feeling.

“They then proceeded to take me to Barnsley hospital where they stayed with me until I could be assessed by the mental health team.”

South Yorkshire Police displayed the heartwarming message on Twitter and thanked the person for sending their thanks to officers.

The message continued: “They were outstanding officers who took time out to make me feel at ease and to support me at one of the darkest moments of my life.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to them for the time they took to make I was safe and left in good hands.

“I have now returned home and whilst my problems haven’t gone anywhere, with the help of my family, I am now able to begin working on trying to find my way to a better place.”