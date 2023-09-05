It comes as the leader of the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield says he has concerns more public buildings in the city have the 'risky' material.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS trust behind Sheffield's major hospitals has confirmed "none" of its buildings in the city are made using 'risky' RAAC.

Public concern is mounting over the presence of an 'unsafe' type of concrete in public buildings. Already, at least 104 schools have had to shut immediately to prevent risk to children in the new term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, at least five hospitals across England has so far confirmed they are in part built with the problem material, known as reinforced autoclave aerated concrete.

Now, Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - responsible for both Northern General Hospital and Royal Hallamshire Hospital - has confirmed none of its buildings in the city are made with RAAC.

It comes after leader of the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield, Shaffaq Mohammed, today told The Star he is a "bigger issue" is at hand of public buildings other than schools made with RAAC in use without anyone knowing.

He said: "At the moment there's a lot of interest on the schools - there's but there's a bigger issue on if there are any other public buildings that have this concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Are we absolutely certain there no more buildings, public or private, at risk?

"Are we back to the issues around planning from before Grenfell? When there were months of uncertainty for people living in their buildings unsure if they were safe due to questions around cladding?

"I think we would like the Government to learn the lessons of Grenfell, confront the issue, and not to have a repeat of that scandal."

The Star has made enquiries with several public venues in Sheffield - including the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Meadowhall, and hospitals - about the presence of the 'crumbly' material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS' progress in replacing RAAC in its buildings is years ahead what has been seen in schools. Before the issue broke nationally over the weekend, two hospitals - West Suffolk Hospital and James Paget University Hospital - were rebuilt to remove RAAC.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Department of Health said: "The NHS has a mitigation plan in place for hospital buildings with confirmed RAAC, backed with significant additional funding of £698m from 2021 to 2025, for trusts to put in place necessary remediation and failsafe measures.

"We remain committed to eradicating RAAC from the NHS estate entirely by 2035.