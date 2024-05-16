Hospital boss welcomes expansion of patient choice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kosta Antoniou, Director of Thornbury Hospital, today welcomed the findings of a Government report that will introduce new ways for hospitals like Thornbury to help the NHS tackle long waiting and give NHS patients the choice of been seen faster.

The Government’s newly created ‘Independent Patient Choice and Procurement Panel’ made a series of recommendations to give NHS patients stuck on waiting lists the chance to choose faster treatment at a local private hospital. These include publishing data on appointments that are available at local private hospitals to NHS patients but going unused, more information for local GPs to help give patients the choice to be referred on the NHS to a private hospital with a shorter waiting list, and new powers for the panel to investigate restrictions on patient choice.

Thornbury Hospital has a long history of stepping up to support the NHS. During the Covid pandemic, staff rallied to deliver 3500 procedures over 16 months, helping many local NHS patients get urgent cancer, orthopaedic and paediatric treatment that would otherwise have been cancelled or postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornbury Hospital welcomes the opportunity to support the wider healthcare system in Sheffield at a time when pressures are at an all time high.

National World

Commenting, Kosta Antoniou, Executive Director of Thornbury Hospital, said:

‘This report – setting out new ways for us to work with the NHS to give patients the chance to choose faster care at Thornbury Hospital and help bring down waiting lists – is a great news for patients. We have a proud record of supporting the NHS and are committed to doing everything in our power to help.