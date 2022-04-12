Hepatitis C in South Yorkshire could be eliminated by 2025, as more than 400 patients start treatment

Hepatitis C could be eliminated in South Yorkshire by 2025 after more than 400 patients started treatment for the infection in the last year.

By Andrew W Mclean
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:04 pm

A total of 438 patients in the area began treatment, which exceeded the target set for the region by NHS England.

The South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire Hepatitis C Operational Delivery Network was the best performing of all the regions nationally, a feat made more impressive by the fact it was achieved during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ben Stone, consultant in infectious diseases and ODN clinical lead, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Yorkshire is now well on track to achieve hepatitis C elimination by NHS England’s 2025 target date.”

It has been achieved by a regionwide team of medical experts and volunteers working collaboratively across a range of settings including hospitals, prisons and homeless hostels.

Hepatitis C can be easily diagnosed with a blood or finger prick test.

Anyone with hepatitis C infection can be referred to the South Yorkshire team via case finder [email protected]

The team will arrange a local specialist nurse-led assessment and oversee delivery of a 12-week course of tablets. This gives a 95 per cent chance of being cured of the infection.

