Health centre and pharmacy plans approved for vacant town centre unit

Plans for a new NHS health centre and pharmacy in a former Boots shop in Rotherham Town Centre have taken a step forwards, after councillors approved the next phase of development this week.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday July 7, councillors backed the redevelopment of the Effingham Street site, starting with the relocation of Abbey Pharmacy in the indoor market, which must move to make way for the redevelopment.

The second phase will explore the potential for the rest of the building to house GP or walk-in healthcare services, in partnership with Rotherham’s NHS providers.

The council says the move is part of efforts to improve access to primary care in the town centre, while bringing a prominent empty building back into use. The project also aims to support footfall and economic growth in the high street area, next to the new markets and library.

A CGI image of how the NHS health centre and pharmacy in a former Boots shop in Rotherham Town Centre could look

Funding for the refurbishment will come from the government-backed Pathfinder programme, by reallocating part of the budget originally set aside for a proposed music venue project, which has faced spiralling costs.

Councillor John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy told the meeting that the scheme would help town centre footfall, and bring much needed healthcare services into an accessible location.

“Rotherham Town Centre is currently limited in its provision of health services, and it would benefit from utilising this vacant building.

“Something like a health hub, depending on the services we get pulled into there, could really make a big contribution to wider health services.

“For the town centre, we can’t just rely on traditional retail anymore. We have to find alternative uses for the town centre, and this is certainly one of those alternative offers we could…..use to help bring the footfall in and to diversify the offering.”

The first phase, which will see Abbey Pharmacy move into the former Boots building, is expected to begin by early 2026. The council says this solution avoids delays to the market project and keeps an essential health service in the town centre.

Feasibility work for the second phase will begin this summer, with a focus on how the remaining space could be used by GPs or community health providers. No final decision has been made on the exact services, but officers say the building could be adapted to support a mix of health and wellbeing care.

Health services delivered in town centre locations, including Barnsley, have been shown to cut missed appointments, boost footfall for local businesses, and improve patient outcomes. The council says it hopes to mirror that success in Rotherham.

A further cabinet report will be brought forward once the design work and provider negotiations are complete.