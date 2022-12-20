Health boss issues Strep A advice after reports of positive cases from schools in Rotherham

Strep A v.1

Rotherham’s public health boss has set out advice for parents about Strep A, following “a number of reports from schools in the borough of positive cases”.

Strep A outbreaks have been reported in schools and hospitals throughout the UK, with pharmacies battling localised shortages of antibiotics, leaving parents struggling to find medicine for their sick children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Anderson, Rotherham Council’s director of public health said: “We have had a number of reports from schools in the borough of positive cases of Strep A.

Rotherham’s public health boss has set out advice for parents about Strep A, following “a number of reports from schools in the borough of positive cases”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For some, it will cause a high temperature and sore throat (tonsillitis). For a very small number, it will cause a sandpaper rash and red strawberry tongue (scarlet fever).

“Rarely it will cause a very ill child with either pneumonia or sepsis, which is called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS). iGAS is very rare – research says there are between 2 and 4 cases for every 100,000 people per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we have emerged from the pandemic, we are seeing some changes to the usual patterns of infection for many common diseases, which may relate to different exposure patterns during the periods of restricted social contact over the past two years.

“It is unusual to see significant numbers of Strep A cases at this time of year, with the peak usually occurring in late winter/early spring, but this year we have seen a significant rise that is coinciding with a rise in more usual respiratory viruses.

Advertisement Hide Ad