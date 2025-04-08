Health board commits to Rotherham Hospice funding after concerns raised by MPs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health bosses say they have ‘no plans’ to reduce funding for Rotherham Hospice, following concerns raised over the sufficiency of financial support to maintain services.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion wrote to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, highlighting that, despite existing funding contracts set to expire in a matter of days, Rotherham Hospice had not received any confirmation regarding future funding levels from the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

In the letter, Champion expressed concerns that the funding provided by the ICB may be “wholly inadequate” to cover the full cost of service delivery. She called on the ICB to provide longer-term funding commitments to ensure the Hospice’s ability to continue supporting the community.

However, the ICB has now responded, stating that it has ‘no plans’ to reduce funding.

(L-R) Hospice Chief Executive, Mat Cottle-Shaw and Jake Richards MP

A spokesperson for NHS South Yorkshire ICB stated: “We are a strong supporter of Rotherham Hospice and the work they do to support local people. We have no plans to reduce the funding we provide to the hospice, which has been maintained for over 25 years. We recognise the environment is challenging for health and care providers and are committed to working with Rotherham Hospice to provide sustainable end-of-life services within the available resources.”

Rotherham Hospice, like many others, relies heavily on voluntary income, donations, and fundraising to meet its operational costs. It is now required to raise over £5.8 million annually to continue delivering its crucial services.

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards, who has met with Mat Cottle-Shaw, Chief Executive of Rotherham Hospice, to understand the challenges first-hand, has pledged his ongoing support for the Hospice’s efforts. Richards has expressed his gratitude for the ICB’s commitment but emphasised the continued need for fundraising and long-term sustainability.

“While the ICB’s commitment to maintaining funding is encouraging, Rotherham Hospice still faces a significant challenge in raising the voluntary funds needed to meet the increasing demand for its services. I will continue to support their efforts and work to ensure they receive the backing they need from both local and national sources,” said Mr Richards.

The Hospice not only provides compassionate end-of-life care but also offers a crucial service that eases the burden on the NHS. The average cost of a day in hospice care is around £500, significantly lower than the £1,500 it can cost for the same care in a hospital setting. This makes hospices an essential part of the healthcare system, providing both value and much-needed relief to overstretched NHS services.

Looking ahead, Rotherham Hospice has ambitious plans to expand its services by 2030. The proposal includes increasing capacity to 30 beds and offering more home-based services for families and individuals with complex health needs, including those with dementia. The planned expansion comes in response to Rotherham’s growing population and aims to ensure the Hospice can continue to meet the rising demand for its services in the years to come.

Mr Richards has also emphasized the importance of a fairer national funding model for hospices, along with the need for multi-year contracts to ensure the long-term sustainability of these vital services. He has pledged to continue pressing for more government support and raising the profile of palliative care within Parliament.

As part of his commitment to the Hospice, Mr Richards has announced he will take part in a fundraising run to raise money for Rotherham Hospice and is encouraging local residents to join the efforts.

For more information on how to support Rotherham Hospice, visit their website or keep an eye on social media for updates on fundraising initiatives.