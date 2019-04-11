Have your say on how Sheffield should spend billions in extra NHS cash

Health service users in Sheffield are to be given a ‘once in a generation’ chance to shape the future of the NHS.

Earlier this year, the Government announced an extra £20bn would be invested in the health service as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Your views can help shape the future of local NHS services.

Now, Healthwatch Sheffield - an independent health and care champion - have launched ‘What would you do?’, a survey to encourage people in the city to share their views on how the extra money should be spent locally.

The survey asks for residents views on how local services could be improved, how people could live healthier lives and what improvements could be made to help people access services quickly.

Mark Smith, volunteer and engagement coordinator at Healthwatch Sheffield, said: “We know that the NHS only works when people’s voices are heard.

“This is a once in a generation chance for local people to help decide where this extra money from Government should be spent in our NHS services in Sheffield.

“We want to hear from as many people, groups and communities as possible to ensure the local plans reflect the needs of our population.

“We want to hear about what works, what doesn’t and how people think local health services should be improved.

“No matter how big or small the issue, we want to hear about it. Sharing your experience with us is quick and easy - and could make a big difference.”

The survey - which takes about 15 minutes to complete - can be filled in online via the Healthwatch Sheffield website at www.healthwatchsheffield.co.uk.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to fill in a paper copy of the survey please call Healthwatch Sheffield on 0114 253 6688.

The NHS Long Term Plan was developed from the 2,500 submissions the health service received from individuals and organisations representing the interests of 3.5 million people.

It was published in January 2019, with regional NHS bodies, councils and other partners given until the autumn to develop their own five-year plans.

More information on the NHS Long Term Plan can be found at www.longtermplan.nhs.uk.