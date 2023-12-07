Estate agents reveal how happy people are in Sheffield compared to the rest of UK and Yorkshire

We who live here all know what a great place Sheffield is to live.

We also now know how happy its residents are compared to those living in other places.

The estate agent Rightmove has published the results of its latest happiness survey which ranks every town and city in the UK, based on how happy the people who live there are.

We have put together a gallery rating all the places in Yorkshire for the happiness of their residents – and Sheffield appears to come out of it pretty well, being ranked above Yorkshire’s other major city, Leeds.

The survey organisers state: “Each year we ask thousands of people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live, and this year’s Happy at Home study was completed by over 26,000 residents.

“We can reveal that the borough of Richmond upon Thames in London has been crowned the happiest place to live by those that live there – the first time an area in the capital has taken the top spot. The city of Winchester in Hampshire is second, and Monmouth in Wales is third.

“The results of this year’s study showed that the most important contributors to happiness were feeling a sense of pride, belonging and community. Access to green space and nature is also important to residents, with those living in a rural area near a national park, or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, more likely to feel happy where they live.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see how Sheffield compares with the rest of Yorkshire and the Humber. The survey also classed Grimsby as Yorkshire.

1 . Happy Sheffield The gallery shows where Sheffield rates among the happiest places in Yorkshire Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . 15th place: Bradford Bradford was ranked 15th in Yorkshire, and 216th in the UK. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . 14th: Rotherham Rotherham was ranked 14th happiest place in Yorkshire and 215th nationally Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales