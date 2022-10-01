Hannah Wilson: South Yorkshire mum died seven weeks after giving birth after cancer report error
A beloved wife and mum died seven weeks after giving birth after a doctor read a cancer report incorrectly, an inquest heard.
Hannah Wilson, aged 41, gave birth to her second child Sadie Jessica Rose on March 4, 2021 and passed away just a few weeks later on April 25.
An inquest into Hannah’s death heard that she had a cancerous polyp removed in 2012 and a histopathologist had incorrectly recorded that it had been completely removed.
Hannah Wilson, aged 41, gave birth to her second child Sadie Jessica Rose on March 4, 2021 and passed away just a few weeks later on April 25.
The inquest also heard that there had been missed opportunities for Hannah’s cancer to be identified before she was finally diagnosed just eight weeks before she passed away.
Barnsley Hospital launched an investigation afterwards to establish what had gone wrong to avoid it happening again.
Hannah, who was a primary school teacher from Barnsley, married her partner Andrew in hospital after she gave birth to their daughter
Their first-born child, Jude, was at the ceremony along with his newborn sister.
Hannah tragically died a short time later.
A total of £35,783 was raised in Hannah’s memory following her passing.
An online fundraising page was set up ‘to fulfill Hannah Wilson’s final wish to give back to the charities and services that supported her during her final weeks’.
Friends and family who set up the appeal said at the time: “Life can be, and has been incredibly cruel but, we’ve also seen an overwhelming amount of kindness from people and places that we did not even know existed until the last couple of months. You never know if one day you might also need their help.”