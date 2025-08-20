Groundbreaking ceremony marks new Critical Care Department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has marked a major milestone in its £19.8 million investment at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, as construction begins on a state-of-the-art Department of Critical Care (DCC).

Senior colleagues joined construction specialists to formally break ground on the new building, with a target completion date for Autumn 2026.

Situated near the South Block entrance, the facility will provide a modern and high specification 22-bed department, designed to care for some of the hospital’s most critically unwell patients.

Equipped with advanced technology such as ventilators and continuous monitoring systems, and staffed by highly trained specialists, the Department of Critical Care provides specialist treatment for the hospital’s most vulnerable patients. This includes those who have experienced major trauma, serious illnesses such as sepsis or pneumonia, or who require close monitoring following complex surgery.

Groundbreaking ceremony

This development marks the latest step in a wider programme of estate improvements at the DRI site. Earlier this summer, a new Discharge Lounge opened at the front of the hospital, providing modern facilities and direct access to patient pick-up areas. In August, a new Surgical Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit was also completed, giving patients quicker and easier access to assessment and treatment. Together, these relocations have freed up space for the construction of the new Critical Care Department.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH and Chair of the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Critical Care Network, said: "This new facility reflects one of the Trust's strategic ambitions which is to improve our care environments.

"The new Department of Critical Care will provide a state-of-the-art unit to treat our most vulnerable patients to ensure we meet the demands of both today and future generations."

Dr Kirsty Edmondson-Jones, Director of Infrastructure at DBTH, said: "We are looking forward to seeing this exciting development come to life, helping colleagues support high quality care for our most critical patients and making wider improvements to areas within the Doncaster Royal Infirmary site."

Alongside the new department, the Trust is also working with colleagues in Palliative Care, Vinci Building and DBTH Charity to create a dedicated garden space. This will provide a calm and peaceful environment for patients nearing the end of life and their loved ones, complementing the wider redevelopment project.

For more information about the new Department of Critical Care, the palliative garden, or other ongoing developments at DBTH, please visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk.