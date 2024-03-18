Great Daffodil Appeal: Marie Curie to launch fundraising appeal in Sheffield city centre
And the biggest one of the year – the Great Daffodil Appeal – is returning to Sheffield centre this weekend.
Volunteers will be handing out daffodil pins in return for donations on Saturday, March 23 on Fargate, Pinstone Street and The Moor.
The event will run from 10am-4 pm.
Marie Curie, which provides services to help provide a better end of life for more people, whatever the illness, receives 50 per cent of its funding from the NHS, but relied on fundraising for the rest.
The Great Daffodil Appeal takes place between February and April, and sees collections in supermarkets, train stations and city centres across the United Kingdom. Volunteers will be dressed in yellow.
Molly Winton, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire, said: “We are going to try to get all the city centre in yellow, we have got a Daffodil mascott and we are really hoping for this event to spread more awareness about Marie Curie and what we do.”
More volunteers are needed to help on the day.
Another way to get involved is the “choose a challenge”.
In order to volunteer visit https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/collecting or contact Molly Winton at [email protected].
