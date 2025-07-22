The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with patients across South Yorkshire having their say about their local GP practice.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in South Yorkshire and beyond. It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP practice, quality of care, overall experience, experience when their GP practice is closed, pharmacy services, as well as dentistry and current health status.

It was positive news, with overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in South Yorkshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Broomhill Surgery - Sheffield There were 250 survey forms sent out to patients at Broomhill Surgery in Sheffield. The response rate was 40%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Burns Practice - Doncaster There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Burns Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 34%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Kingswell Surgery Pms Practice - Penistone There were 299 survey forms sent out to patients at Kingswell Surgery PMS Practice in Penistone. The response rate was 34%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales