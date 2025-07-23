These are the results from 2025’s annual GP Patient Survey, which were published this summer.

Based on 2.7m surveys sent out to patients and conducted by marketing firm Ipsos, the annual GP Patient Survey is published each June on behalf of NHS England.

It asks patients about their local GP practice services, the last contact with the practice, the quality of care at the last appointment and their overall view of the GP practice.

Data shows less than half of the 2.7m surveys sent out to patients were answered this year, and, out of Sheffield’s list of 110 GPs, 42 did not return on the Patient Survey website, suggesting that not enough people replied to the questionnaire to make a reliable report.

Nevertheless, one Sheffield GP must come out on top as the the surgery where patients say they have the best experience.

The Star has gone through the data to find the best of the 67 practices across the city, based on these ratings - with the very best listed last.

1 . Valley Medical Centre, Johnson Street At Valley Medical Centre, on Johnson Street, Stocksbridge, 87% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice has not yet been inspected by the CQC.

2 . Veritas Health Centre, in Chesterfield Road At Veritas Health Centre, in Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, 87% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was reaffirmed as Good overall at its last review by the CQC in 2023.

3 . Firth Park Surgery, Firth Park Road At Firth Park Surgery, on Firth Park Road, 87% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was reaffirmed as good overall in its last review by the CQC in July 2023.

4 . Elm Lane Surgery, Elm Lane At Elm Lane Surgery, on Elm Lane, Sheffield Lane Top, 87% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. The practice was reaffirmed as good overall at its last review by the CQC in July 2023.