These are the results from 2025’s annual GP Patient Survey, which were published this summer.
Based on 2.7m surveys sent out to patients and conducted by marketing firm Ipsos, the annual GP Patient Survey is published each June on behalf of NHS England.
It asks patients about their local GP practice services, the last contact with the practice, the quality of care at the last appointment and their overall view of the GP practice.
Data shows less than half of the 2.7m surveys sent out to patients were answered this year, and, out of Sheffield’s list of 110 GPs, 42 did not return on the Patient Survey website, suggesting that not enough people replied to the questionnaire to make a reliable report.
Nevertheless, one Sheffield GP must come out on top as the the surgery where patients say they have the best experience.
At nine of the Sheffield practices listed below, over 90 per cent of patients described their experience as good overall, and the top rated received a consensus of 98 per cent.
The Star has gone through the data to find the best of the 67 practices across the city, based on these ratings - with the very best listed last.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.