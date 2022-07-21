The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Sheffield.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent in 2020.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the five best and the five worst GP surgeries in Sheffield, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good/very bad or fairly bad.

1. Good: Falkland House Surgery Falkland House Surgery has been ranked as Sheffield's best GP Surgery. At Falkland House Surgery in Falkland Road, Greystones 99 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good

2. GOOD: Nethergreen Surgery The second best GP surgery in Sheffield, according to the recent NHS survey, is Nethergreen Surgery. At Nethergreen Surgery in Nethergreen Road, Nethergreen 94 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good.

3. GOOD: Norwood Medical Centre Norwood Medical Centre has been ranked as Sheffield's third best GP surgery by patients. At Norwood Medical Centre in Herries Road, Norwood 93.35 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good

4. GOOD: Stannington Medical Centre Stannington Medical Centre has been rated the fourth best GP surgery in a recent NHS survey. Stannington Medical Centre in Uppergate Road, Stannington 92.94 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good