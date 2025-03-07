The annual GP Patient Survey is published each June on behalf of NHS England by marketing firm Ipsos, sending out 2.5 million questionnaires across the country at the beginning of the year.

It asks patients about their local GP practice services, the last contact with the practice, the quality of care at the last appointment and their overall view of the GP practice.

With this year’s data no doubt being collated right now ahead of the latest figures in June 2025, The Star has put together this list of where Sheffield’s GPs stood in the last ranking.

According to data, our region’s GPs are slightly above the national average for managing long-term conditions and for offering a choice of appointment location.

However, they are also slightly below the national average for being able to be called on the phone, and for giving patients the option of which healthcare professional they would like to speak to.

Across England, 74 per cent of respondents said their overall experience of their GP practice was good.

At 11 Sheffield practices, over 90 per cent of patients described their experience as good overall.

The Star has gone through the data to find the best of the 71 practices across the city, based on these ratings - with the very best listed last.

1 . Woodseats Medical Centre At Woodseats Medical Centre, Chesterfield Road, 86% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good - a 3% improvement on 2023's result. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Greystones Medical Centre At Greystones Medical Centre, on Greystones Road, 87% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Manchester Road Surgery At Manchester Road Surgery, 87% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. | Google Photo Sales