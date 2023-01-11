News you can trust since 1887
Government social care cap delays could mean “challenges” for hospital capacity in Rotherham

Delays to government plans to limit the how much residents will pay for their social care could mean “challenges” for Rotherham’s hospital capacity, warns a new report.

By Danielle Andrews
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:45pm

The new legislation will ensure that nobody pays more than £86,000 for social care in their lifetime – but the chancellor announced in the Autumn statement that the introduction of the cap will be delayed until 2025.

Currently, residents with less than £23,250 have their social care costs funded by the government, and the reforms were due to come into effect in October this year.

A report from councillor Taiba Yasseen, chair of Rotherham Council’s health select commission, warned that the delay spells “continued challenges” for the workforce in Rotherham.

The report states: “This delay spells continued challenges for service deliverylocally, especially in building a resilient and effective workforce in social care, and ensuring ready, safe discharge paths from hospitals which are crucial to releasing hospital capacity.”

