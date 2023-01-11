Government social care cap delays could mean “challenges” for hospital capacity in Rotherham

The new legislation will ensure that nobody pays more than £86,000 for social care in their lifetime – but the chancellor announced in the Autumn statement that the introduction of the cap will be delayed until 2025.
Currently, residents with less than £23,250 have their social care costs funded by the government, and the reforms were due to come into effect in October this year.
A report from councillor Taiba Yasseen, chair of Rotherham Council’s health select commission, warned that the delay spells “continued challenges” for the workforce in Rotherham.
The report states: “This delay spells continued challenges for service deliverylocally, especially in building a resilient and effective workforce in social care, and ensuring ready, safe discharge paths from hospitals which are crucial to releasing hospital capacity.”