A nine-year-old from Rotherham has walked 100km and raised over £800 for the hospital that has supported her through a chronic condition.

As a baby, Georgina was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) - a chronic autoimmune disease, which sees the body's immune system mistakenly attacking the joints, causing inflammation and stiffness.

Arthritis is typically thought of as a condition that affects older people, but approximately one in every 1000 under 16s have it too.

Her mum, Julie, transferred all her care to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after seeing how well she was treated.

Georgina was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis when she was three years old. | TCHC

Julie said: “It’s incredible to see the way they treat her. She feels so confident when she visits the hospital, and they help her to feel that she is managing her condition herself.

“They talk to her directly and make sure she understands everything and can make choices about her care. I would travel twice as far to get to Sheffield Children’s.”

JIA can affect the whole body and often needs several different types of treatment.

From watching films during scans, to traveling to appointments in adventure themed lifts, Georgina and Julie find it’s the little things that make a big difference.

Georgina's mum Julie described Sheffield Children's as 'a theme park for when you're poorly.' | TCHC

Julie said: “Sheffield Children’s is like a theme park for when you’re poorly; everything is tailored to the children.”

Georgina decided she wanted to fundraise to help other children have the same experience, and started with a 30km walking challenge a few years ago.

In May, she decided to raise even more money for The Children’s Hospital Charity, and extended her challenge to 100km (or 62 miles).

Nine-year-old Georgina from Rotherham walked over 100km for Sheffield Children's. | TCHC

Each day Georgina would vary how far she walked, to make sure she didn’t have any flare ups - she walked the whole length of Scarborough in one day.

In total, she raised an incredible £857.

