An expansion is planned for an NHS unit in Barnsley’s Glassworks, following the success of a diagnostic hub which opened this year.

The current diagnostic hub opened in April, and provides mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and dexa scanning facilities.

It is the first of its kind in the country, utilising space in the Glassworks to take pressure off the hospital.

The centre provides vital testing and screening services to the people of Barnsley including ultrasound, X-ray, breast screening, phlebotomy and bone density scans.

Planning documents state that the current service has proved “very successful in providing patients with convenient and direct access to services without travelling to the Barnsley Hospital campus.”

Barnsley Hospital NHS Trust have now identified an opportunity to further expand the unit into three further adjacent units to provide CT and MRI scanning facilities.

25 employees are proposed for the site, which has been recently used as a pop-up museum.