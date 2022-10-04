Full steam ahead for Abbeydale Miniature Railway as it celebrates over £23,000 raised for Sheffield Children’s

Volunteer Julie Austin and The Children's Hospital Charity's Lucy Cain

The railway is operated by the Sheffield and District Society of Model & Experimental Engineers. All their members are volunteers, with any income used to insure and run the railway, maintain the buildings and the picnic area.

One of the directors, Mick Savage, explains how the annual charity event came about: “The teddy bears’ picnic started as a fun event for children who were encouraged to bring their own bears and have picnics. There were even prizes for the best bears!

“The railway had an assortment of toy animals having picnics along the route. We then decided to use the event to support the Charity, which began back in 2013.”

Volunteer Jack Cummings on the Charity Stall

Since then, thousands of families have attended to enjoy the day, which is extra special for Mick as he oversaw the laying of most of the track you can see today as the railway’s superintendent.

Mick adds: “We never expected to raise very much when we started, and it has been wonderful to work with The Children’s Hospital Charity’s team each year.

“As so many young families enjoy coming to our railway, we have realised what a massive difference to many of them the Charity has made so we are very proud to have been able to have been involved.”

This year’s event raised an incredible over £3,700 for Sheffield Children’s, thanks to ticket sales, merchandise and donations on the day. The total will be dedicated to the ongoing fundraising to build a new helipad on the roof of the Emergency Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbeydale Miniature Railway has now raised over £23,000 for Sheffield Children's

Currently, air ambulances land in Weston Park where trauma patients are then stretchered across a busy road under a police escort before entering the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s.

The Helipad will reduce the delays for patients who need urgent critical care from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. With more than half the cost having now been raised, it is hoped with support from the public that construction for the £6m project can begin next year.

Lucy Cain, Community Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Mick and everyone involved with making Abbeydale Miniature Railway such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s honestly one of my favourite days of the year, complete with some of the nicest people I’ve ever met who can’t do enough to help us.

“As well as the fun enjoyed by thousands of families having a lovely day on the railway, the fundraising since 2013 has helped to make Sheffield Children’s the best it can possibly be, with the latest total devoted to help build a new helipad at the hospital.”