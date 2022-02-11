Mum-of-four Siana Savage-Horton was taken ill between Christmas and the new year and is having to learn to walk again.

She is well known for her contribution to community schemes including volunteering as the welfare officer for the Stradbroke Ravens junior football team, for running a netball team, and for running Trinity junior martial arts sessions at St Swithuns Church, on Cary Road, Manor.

Siana’s close friends of 30 years, Kelly Clarke and Lauren Brown, have set up an appeal to help her and her family.

Friends of Siana Savage-Horton have set up an appeal to help her after she suffered a stroke

Kelly, who has known Siana since they were friends at Intake Primary School, said: “Siana does such a lot for other people. She gives up her own time and goes out of her way for people.

"When she had a bleed it was such a shock for everyone – she is one of the most athletic people you would ever meet. She is one of a kind. All the kids in the martial arts school adore her."

Stradbroke Ravens official was taken to hospital

She said Siana, aged 39, from Woodthorpe, fell ill on the Monday after Christmas, suffering a bad headache, and was taken to hospital by her husband.

Since then she has had to learn to walk and write again but Kelly said she was determined to make a recovery.

She said they had decided to set up a crowdfunding appeal to ease the pressure on the family. Donations can be made on https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-siana-in-her-recovery?.

She hopes that the family will be able to use any money that is raised as they wish, potentially for things like a break, or to use towards Siana’s rehabilitation in the coming months.

On the fundraising page, Siana explains that she suffered a brain haemorrhage in the frontal lobe, but says that the cause was unknown.

She said: “I am also one of the lucky ones who survived and I will never take life for granted ever again.”