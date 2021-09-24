Free car parking scrapped at hospital

Barnsley Hospital will charge for parking again, after it was made free during the pandemic.

By Danielle Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Friday, 24th September 2021, 10:26 am

In March 2020, the hospital announced that parking would be made free to staff, essential visitors and contractors.

Parking has remained free ever since, but parking charges will apply as of October 11.

A spokesperson said that the trust “regret” to have to charge for parking, but “the cost of security and maintenance for our car parks means we have to make a modest charge so we don’t divert money away from patient care”.

From October 11, the following charges will apply:

Up to 15 mins Free
15 mins – 1 hour £1.30
1 – 2 hours £2.80
2 – 4 hours £4.10
4 – 6 hours £6.90
Weekly pass £10.00