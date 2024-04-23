Football club offers free osteoarthritis exercise classes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project is predominantly aimed at men and women aged 50+ but not exclusively, to deliver an educational, self-management and coping process that involves using pacing activities, motivation and behaviour change methods to support people living with chronic joint pain, such as osteoarthritis of the knees and hips.

Peter Thomason, Director of Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic said: “For anyone suffering from chronic joint pain, particularly osteoarthritis, these evidence-based, physio-led classes can have a significant effect on improving joint pain and function and give them the confidence to enjoy activities they love doing again.”

Osteoarthritis is a major contributor to disability worldwide and an economic burden on global healthcare systems. It is hoped this partnership initiative between Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and Hallamshire Physiotherapy will start to make a big difference in improving the health of Sheffield residents and save the NHS money in the long term.

Sean Graves, Health Manager at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme added: “We are really pleased to be able to offer these free classes and to benefit the city’s residents in this way. Exercise has been proven to be the first line of treatment for osteoarthritis and thanks to Hallamshire Physiotherapy we can now help participants with their weight-management and strengthening of joint-surrounding muscles, helping reduce pain and stiffness and improving the outcome of surgery if a joint replacement is required.”

For more details of the courses and to register your interest contact Ben Lamb at [email protected]

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic was established in 2004 with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. Today the clinic has three locations and over twenty-four therapists providing specialist treatments in areas such as: Neurological Rehabilitation alongside the PD Warrior Programme, Balance/Vestibular Rehabilitation, Respiratory Treatment, MSK/Musculoskeletal Problems, Spinal Specialist Rehabilitation, Women’s and Men’s Health, Sports Massage and many more.