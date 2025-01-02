Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The peak is still ‘yet to come’ 🤧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winter flu season is ‘on track to be one of the worst’ the NHS has ever seen.

NHS trusts across the UK have declared incidents over rising number of cases.

In Wales, four health boards have brought back face masks in hospitals for visitors.

The NHS expect the peak of seasonal illnesses is ‘still to come’.

The winter flu season is “on track to the one of the worst”, the NHS have ever seen, with the NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis warning that the peak is “yet to come”.

Latest figures published on December 19, found that one in 20 hospital beds had been taken up or closed by a seasonal illness, with the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reporting cases of flu increased by 50.6% in the week up to December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rising cases have lead to the NHS declaring incidents in health trusts across the UK, with four health trusts in Wales bringing back face masks for visitors and staff due to the surge.

Speaking on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31), Professor Powis warned: “The winter flu season has not only hit the NHS early this year, but it is potentially on track to be one of the worst we have ever seen, as the ‘quad-demic’ continues to increase pressure across services.”

Professor Powis thanked NHS staff, who have continued to work tirelessly to keep patients safe despite being under significant pressure, adding that they expect “the peak of seasonal viruses is yet to come.”

People who are eligible are being encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the 'quad-demic'. | Pexels/Gustavo Fring

What is the quad-demic?

A ‘quad-demic’ refers to the outbreak of four viruses side by side. This winter in the UK, the NHS is asking people to protect themselves from Covid, the flu, RSV and norovirus after the winter flu season is on track to be “one of the worst” the NHS has ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are symptoms of the flu?

The symptoms of the flu usually appear one to three days after you have been infected with the virus. The NHS explain that symptoms of the flu can come on very quickly and include a high temperature, body aches, a dry cough, sore throat, headache and exhaustion.

How long does the flu last?

Most people will feel better from the flu within a week. If you or someone you care for is feeling unwell and you have concerns about symptoms, community services such as your local pharmacy can offer support and advice.

If you need medical support, you should continue to seek support as normal from your GP, for urgent health needs you can use NHS 111 and in cases of emergency attend your local accident and emergency or call 999.

Who is eligible for a flu jab?

The flu jab is available on the NHS every year during autumn and winter for those who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the flu. To be eligible to receive the NHS flu jab you must:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

aged 65 or over

have a certain long-term health conditions

be pregnant

live in a care home

be the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

If you are a frontline health and social care worker you are able to access the flu jab through your employer.

Even if you don’t meet the criteria for a free NHS flu vaccine, you can still access the flu jab at your local pharmacy or at a private health facility, prices for a flu jab will vary, but are estimated to be between £10 to £20.

You can find out more about what illnesses to look out for this winter and if you’re eligible for a vaccine at NHS.UK.