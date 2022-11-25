Flats to be converted into office space for Rotherham GP surgery
An application to convert a first floor flat into offices for the medical centre below have been approved.
Blyth Road Medical Centre in Maltby currently has a medical centre and pharmacy at ground floor with one flat at first floor level as well as some offices, and a second flat at second floor level.
Permission has been granted to convert the first floor flat into offices, and the second floor flat will still remain.
Two letters of objection were received to the plans, on the grounds of increased litter, unsuitable parking provision and increased patient numbers.
However, a report by planning officers states that the car parking provision will not be altered, and the number of staff will not increase.
It adds that a request for liter bins “cannot be justified” as the plans will not result in extra staff working at he site.
“The offices are required for the continued operation of the surgery,” adds the report.