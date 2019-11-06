First the elephants, now a huge group of BEARS are heading to Sheffield next year

Dozens of painted elephant statues popped up in the summer of 2016 to form the city’s biggest ever public art trail.

The ‘Herd of Sheffield’, decorated by local artists, raised more than £600,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital after they were auctioned off.

This summer, bears are set to take over Sheffield and the hospital have said it could be their biggest fundraising campaign yet.

A hospital spokesperson said: “All funds raised through the Bears of Sheffield will help to transform the Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“The bears will be here, bear and everywhere in July 2020! If you are part of a school or business get in touch to find out how you could sponsor your own bear.

“This exciting new project is brought to you by The Children's Hospital and Charity and will unite our hospital, patients, businesses, communities, artists and schools throughout the city and across the country, leaving a lasting legacy for years to come.”

The elephant theme was chosen in honour of Lizzie the Indian elephant who was put to work in Sheffield during World War One.

The Children’s Hospital Charity 'Herd of Sheffield' sculpture trail Picture Scott Merrylees

People in Sheffield are certainly excited to see the return of the sculpture trail next summer.

Sally Westnedge posted: “Absolutely fantastic, can’t wait to see these.”

Mandy Green said: “Me and my little family loved going round looking for the elephants last time so we cant wait for the bears.”

Bob Horgan said: “I can bearly contain my excitement!”