News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Chansiri asks fans to ‘save club’ with £2m injection
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally

South Yorkshire firefighters release parody of horror film Scream to show house fire cooking risks 

"There's a very real villain in everyone's home, and its name is distraction"

By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has created a parody short film of the Hollywood hit Scream to highlight the dangers of not focusing while cooking.

SYFR said distraction is the single biggest cause of fires in the kitchen, which are responsible for half of all house fires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 250 of the 800 cooking-related fires SYFR has handled in three years have been caused by distraction.

Most Popular
A third of the kitchen fires SYFR has dealt with since 2020 have been caused by distraction.A third of the kitchen fires SYFR has dealt with since 2020 have been caused by distraction.
A third of the kitchen fires SYFR has dealt with since 2020 have been caused by distraction.

South Yorkshire Fire Service group manager Ade Parkin said: "The opening scene of the original Scream movie is one of the most iconic moments in horror film history.

"We wanted to tap into that nostalgia this Halloween to remind residents that behind the masks and jump scares, there's a very real villain in everyone's home, and its name is distraction.

“So many of the fires we attend start in the kitchen, but almost all of them are entirely preventable.

The opening scene from the fifth instalment of the Scream franchise.The opening scene from the fifth instalment of the Scream franchise.
The opening scene from the fifth instalment of the Scream franchise.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's so easy to be distracted by the TV, young children or your mobile phone - but it only takes a few moments for your cooking to ignite, sparking a fire which could put your family's lives at risk and cause irrevocable damage to your home in the process," he added.

The spooky films about the masked serial killer ‘Ghostface’ lead to a number of sequels, a TV series - and inspire many halloween costumes every year.

Related topics:FilmFireSouth YorkshireHollywoodSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueHalloweenHomeMasksResidentsNostalgiaCookingTV