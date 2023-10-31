South Yorkshire firefighters release parody of horror film Scream to show house fire cooking risks
"There's a very real villain in everyone's home, and its name is distraction"
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has created a parody short film of the Hollywood hit Scream to highlight the dangers of not focusing while cooking.
SYFR said distraction is the single biggest cause of fires in the kitchen, which are responsible for half of all house fires.
Over 250 of the 800 cooking-related fires SYFR has handled in three years have been caused by distraction.
South Yorkshire Fire Service group manager Ade Parkin said: "The opening scene of the original Scream movie is one of the most iconic moments in horror film history.
"We wanted to tap into that nostalgia this Halloween to remind residents that behind the masks and jump scares, there's a very real villain in everyone's home, and its name is distraction.
“So many of the fires we attend start in the kitchen, but almost all of them are entirely preventable.
"It's so easy to be distracted by the TV, young children or your mobile phone - but it only takes a few moments for your cooking to ignite, sparking a fire which could put your family's lives at risk and cause irrevocable damage to your home in the process," he added.
The spooky films about the masked serial killer ‘Ghostface’ lead to a number of sequels, a TV series - and inspire many halloween costumes every year.